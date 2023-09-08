An unfair practice

September 08, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 01:01 am IST

Interviews are not always for jobs. Many young, educated girls have to appear for ‘interviews’ to get married. Disguised as casual chats with the family members of a prospective groom, they face the same set of predictable questions thrown at them every few weeks until they pass the fairness barometer of a jury and their fathers have the money to fill the gap in expectations.

Director Jayant Digambar Somalkar has captured the irony of this atavistic social practice in his debut feature film Sthal (A Match) which will be premiered at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Jayant, who rose to fame with the critically acclaimed OTT series Guilty Minds, has seen the impact of patriarchy, colourism, and dowry from close quarters while growing up in Dongargaon village in the Chandrapur district where the film was shot. It helped him weave a compelling story that unravels the contours of farm distress in rural Maharashtra through the story of Savita, a final year graduation student who is preparing for a government job but her parents see her as a burden that should be disposed off with marriage as soon as possible.

Jayant has worked with non-actors to create a scenario that is realistic and relatable and is underlined with a subtle satirical tone. “Sthal is a very personal, you could say a passion, project for me. It features my people and my village and I feel honoured for the film to be selected at TIFF. The selection is a big thing for any independent film since it gives an opportunity for the filmmaker to showcase their work on a very prestigious and global platform.”

Edited excerpts from an interview before Jayant takes the flight to Toronto.