Alia Bhatt stuns at the Gucci Cruise show 2025

Actor Alia Bhatt attended the Gucci Cruise show 2025 at the Tate Modern art gallery in London, hosted by the Italian luxury brand's creative director Sabato De Sarno. The actor's trip to the UK comes days after she appeared on the red carpet of Met Gala in New York, where she posed for the shutterbugs in a custom-made Sabyasachi floral saree.

At the Gucci Cruise 2025 show, Alia wore a dark purple off-shoulder dress and paired it with black high heels and a black leather purse. She tied her hair in a slick ponytail and completed her look with a maroon lip. The actor, who is the first Indian global brand ambassador of Gucci, shared a video on her Instagram Story opening the invitation box from the organisers.

The Indian actor also posed for the shutterbugs with Hollywood star Demi Moore, singer-songwriter and actor Debbie Harry, Thai actor Davika Hoorne and Korean star Park Gyu-young, known for K-dramas such as Dali & Cocky Prince and Celebrity, at the event.

ALSO READ:Alia Bhatt interview: On why she entered the world of ‘Poacher’ and her love for wildlife

Alia was announced as the brand ambassador of Gucci last year, following which she attended her first Gucci Cruise in Seoul, South Korea at the Gyeongbokgung Palace.