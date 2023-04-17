HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Akhil Akkineni wows fans with ‘wild' stunt 

April 17, 2023 02:19 am | Updated 02:19 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani
Actor Akhil Akkineni took his fans by surprise by jumping from 172 feet tall PVP Mall building on the occasion of the launch of the poster launch of his movie ‘Agent’ in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Actor Akhil Akkineni took his fans by surprise by jumping from 172 feet tall PVP Mall building on the occasion of the launch of the poster launch of his movie ‘Agent’ in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Actor Akhil Akkineni was in the city on April 16 (Sunday) to promote his upcoming movie ‘Agent’.

Amid loud cheers and hoots from the public, the actor performed a stunt by landing from the top of the PVP Mall, 172 feet high, using ropes. A poster of the movie was unveiled simultaneously in the background. The video of the actor performing the stunt has gone viral on social media.

The actor said that the trailer would be launched on April 18 at 7.30 p.m. in Kakinada.

Vehicular movement was affected for nearly an hour as people congregated near the mall to have a glimpse of the actor.

The movie, starring Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty, Dino Morea and Sakshi Vaidya, is slated for theatrical release on April 28. The movie is directed by Surender Reddy of ‘Dhruva’ and ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’ fame.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Telugu cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.