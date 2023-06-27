Adipurush controversy: HC comes down heavily on filmmakers and censor board, issues notice to dialogue writer

June 27, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - New Delhi

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the makers of the film Adipurush and said that they were testing the tolerance of a particular religion.

Slamming the makers for portraying the characters of Lord Rama, Hanuman and Sita in a “vulgar” and “objectionable” manner, the court orally observed that “religious scriptures, which are associated with public sentiment, should not be touched or encroached upon”.

While hearing a couple of public interest litigation (PIL) petitions filed against the film, the Bench of Justices Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Shree Prakash Singh remarked that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) should have considered the “religious importance” of the film before granting the certification.

The pleas, one of which was filed by social activists Kuldeep Tiwari and Bandana Kumar, pleaded that the film cast aspersions on the characters of religious importance to Hindus, and tarnishes the image of the cultural heritage of Ayodhya and the Hindu religion in general.

Advocate Ranjana Agnihotri, counsel for one of the petitioners, told The Hindu that the court had allowed the application seeking to implead Manoj Muntashir Shukla, the dialogue writer of the film, as party respondent and it had directed the issuance of notice to him.

“Earlier, only the makers were party to it. Now the court has also asked the dialogue writer to be made party,” Ms. Agnihotri said.

The advocate had requested the judges to immediately ban the movie as it was affecting adversely the sentiments of those who worshipped Lord Rama, Devi Sita and Hanuman.

She said the film could create disharmony is society. She said she failed to failed to understand from where the content of the film had been borrowed as nothing in that manner had been narrated in Valmiki’s Ramayana or Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas.

Responding to the advocate, the Bench orally observed that the one who is gentle is suppressed. “It is good that it is about a religion, the believers of which did not create any public order problem. We should be thankful. We saw in the news that some people had gone to cinema halls and they only forced them to close the hall, they could have done something else as well,” the court observed. The Bench added that it was a relief that no law and order situation was reported after the movie was released.

S.B. Pandey, Deputy Solicitor General of India, submitted in court that if the scenes of the film which have been filed with the petition and dialogues thereof, which have been reproduced in the writ petition are from the film, he could verify the fact after seeking instructions from the competent authority.

Mr. Pandey also referred Section 6 of the Cinematograph Act 1952, which provides that in such circumstances, the revisional power vests with the Central Government. He stated that the Central Board of Film Certification may not revisit on the certificate already issued to the film.

The Deputy Solicitor General submitted that he had been told that before the starting of the film, a disclaimer had been shown to the effect that the film is not the Ramayana. Mr. Pandey was asked how the disclaimer would convince people that the story is not from the Ramayana.

“You think people of this country are brainless,” the court observed.

Mr. Pandey further informed the Bench that certain objectionable lines from the film had been changed but the court said that would not suffice.

“What will you do with the scenes? Seek instructions, then we will definitely do whatever we want to do,” the court observed.