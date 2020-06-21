Actress Usharani passes away at 62

Actress Usharani, who acted in over a hundred films in a career that spanned over five decades, died in Chennai on Friday at the age of 62

She acted mainly in Malayalam cinema, but also featured in several Tamil films, alongside superstars like MGR, Sivaji Ganesan and Kamal Haasan.

She had begun her career as a child artiste. As Baby Usha, she appeared in about 30 films, including Jail, Karthika and Balyakalasakhi.

She then graduated to character roles and acted in films like Madanolsavam, which was directed by her husband M. Sankaran Nair, Muttathe Mulla, Randu Lokam, Samantharangal, Kanmadam and Thenkasipattanam.