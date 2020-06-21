Actress Usharani passes away at 62

Actress Usharani, who acted in over a hundred films in a career that spanned over five decades, died in Chennai on Friday at the age of 62
She acted mainly in Malayalam cinema, but also featured in several Tamil films, alongside superstars like MGR, Sivaji Ganesan and Kamal Haasan.
She had begun her career as a child artiste. As Baby Usha, she appeared in about 30 films, including Jail, Karthika and Balyakalasakhi.
She then graduated to character roles and acted in films like Madanolsavam, which was directed by her husband M. Sankaran Nair, Muttathe Mulla, Randu Lokam, Samantharangal, Kanmadam and Thenkasipattanam.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath