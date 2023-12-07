December 07, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST

The much-anticipated edition of Comic Con Delhi 2023 from December 8 to 10 at the NSIC Okhla Grounds, is going to be a haven for comic enthusiasts to celebrate their shared passion for storytelling and creativity.

With four distinct arenas catering to different realms of interests, there is something for everyone: From the Maruti Suzuki Arena Fan Experience to the Lost Kingdom by Warner Bros India and experiential arenas of Crunchyroll, Aquaman and Penguin Random House India, and an e-sports arena.

Stand-up performances by acclaimed comedians such as Akash Gupta, Rohan Joshi, and Gaurav Kapoor are expected to fill the evenings with laughter while the entertainment line-up extends beyond comedy, featuring rapper MC Altaf, desi hip hopper Raga, a ballet performance by Hashtag, and much more to keep the energy levels soaring on all the days.

A highlight of Comic Con Delhi is the cosplay contest, that will take place daily at 6pm giving enthusiastic participants an opportunity toshowcase their creativity and craftsmanship, bringing iconic characters to life with intricate costumes and attention to detail.

Comic artists and illustrators will also have their individual stalls for their fans to interact with them and showcase and discuss their popular stories.

Meet the Artists

Attendees can meet Abhijeet Kini from Kini Studios, Faisal from Garbage Bin Comics, and Sumit Kumar from Bakarmax. They will be present to share with the people the behind-the-scenes of creative process inside the world of comic creation.

Ali Vakil, co-founder of Sufi Comics, says he intends to simplify spiritual wisdom from Islamic traditions through storytelling. Targeting children and teens, Sufi Comics believes in the power of stories to make a lasting impression during the formative years.

Illustrator Rajesh Nagulakonda who embraces visual storytelling through graphic novels, concept art, augmented reality, and various media will give a perspective on the versatility of the art form, while Prasad Bhatwill show how minimalist style can help to navigate life.