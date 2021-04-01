West Bengal elections phase 2 voting live updates | All eyes on high-stakes Nandigram as polling begins

All eyes will be on Nandigram on Thursday where TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is locked in a fierce prestige battle with confidante-turned- adversary Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP when polling will be held in 30 seats in the second of the eight-phase West Bengal assembly election.

Polling will take place amid strict COVID-19 guidelines in nine seats of Paschim Medinipur, eight in Bankura, four seats in South 24 Parganas and nine seats in Purba Medinipur - the home ground Suvendu Adhikari. Nandigram falls within the Purba Medinipur district.

The Election Commision has declared as sensitive all the 10,620 polling booths in 30 constituencies spread over four districts where polls will be held on Thursday.

Here are the live updates:

7 am

All eyes on high-stakes Nandigram as polling begins for 30 seats in second phase of West Bengal elections amid heavy security.

Prohibitory orders imposed in Nandigram constituency

The Election Commission has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in entire Nandigram assembly constituency in West Bengal on Wednesday.

A senior official of the poll body said the EC has also conducted air surveillance in the area with the help of a helicopter in view of the sensitivity of the area and people who are not voters of Nandigram are being barred from entering it, the official said.

"Nandigram is a sensitive constituency with high profile candidates like Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari (of BJP). We want to ensure that the law and order situation is not compromised and people can vote freely without fear," the official told PTI.