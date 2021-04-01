West Bengal elections phase 2 voting live updates | All eyes on high-stakes Nandigram as polling begins

Officials carry election materials from a distribution centre as they travel towards polling station in an auto-rickshaw, on the eve of second phase of West Bengal assembly polls, in Nandigram, on March 31, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

All eyes will be on Nandigram on Thursday where TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is locked in a fierce prestige battle with confidante-turned- adversary Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP when polling will be held in 30 seats in the second of the eight-phase West Bengal assembly election.

Polling will take place amid strict COVID-19 guidelines in nine seats of Paschim Medinipur, eight in Bankura, four seats in South 24 Parganas and nine seats in Purba Medinipur - the home ground Suvendu Adhikari. Nandigram falls within the Purba Medinipur district.

The Election Commision has declared as sensitive all the 10,620 polling booths in 30 constituencies spread over four districts where polls will be held on Thursday.

Here are the live updates:

7 am

All eyes on high-stakes Nandigram as polling begins for 30 seats in second phase of West Bengal elections amid heavy security.

 

Prohibitory orders imposed in Nandigram constituency

The Election Commission has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in entire Nandigram assembly constituency in West Bengal on Wednesday.

A senior official of the poll body said the EC has also conducted air surveillance in the area with the help of a helicopter in view of the sensitivity of the area and people who are not voters of Nandigram are being barred from entering it, the official said.

"Nandigram is a sensitive constituency with high profile candidates like Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari (of BJP). We want to ensure that the law and order situation is not compromised and people can vote freely without fear," the official told PTI.

Related Topics
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles

Mamata’s letter to unite Opposition a sign of win for BJP in Bengal, says Nadda

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Goons have entered Nandigram, we want free and fair polls: Mamata

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Bhoomikanya vs bhoomiputra in blistering battle for Nandigram

West Bengal Assembly Elections | High polling percentage points to imminent change of guard in Bengal: Nadda

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Prohibitory orders imposed in Nandigram ahead of polling

West Bengal Assembly Elections | EC orders transfer of two police officers

Defeat ‘undemocratic’ TMC, ‘communal’ BJP, says ex-CM

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP candidate Ashok Dinda attacked two days before polls

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Nandigram on edge as high-decibel campaigning draws to a close

West Bengal Assembly polls | All eyes on Nandigram in second phase

W.B. Assembly elections | BJP supporters greet Mamata with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans in Nandigram

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Modi tour of Bangladesh violation of model code, says Trinamool

West Bengal Assembly polls | Police from BJP-ruled States terrorising voters in Nandigram: Mamata

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Mamata has to be defeated to bring about much-desired change in Bengal, says Amit Shah

Singur, Nandigram conspirators throwing muck at each other: Buddhadeb Bhattacharje

In Bengal polls, CPI(M) bats for young candidates

West Bengal Assembly polls | Death of elderly woman after assault sparks row in Bengal

West Bengal Assembly elections | Battle for Nandigram turns personal

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Will the stars align this election?

West Bengal Assembly Elections | 56 bombs found in Bengal, says ECI
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 1, 2021 7:14:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly/west-bengal-elections-phase-2-voting-live-updates-all-eyes-on-high-stakes-nandigram-as-polling-begins/article34209146.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY