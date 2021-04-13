West Bengal

West Bengal Assembly polls | Modi’s personal attacks on Mamata raise eyebrows

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee   | Photo Credit: Ashok Bhaumik

A lot is at stake for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the West Bengal elections as is evident from the manner he has been repeatedly and personally attacking Trinamool Congress president and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The mocking tone which Mr Modi uses to address the Chief Minister, repeatedly saying “Didi-o-Didi!” has evoked a strong response not only from the Trinamool Congress but from the Chief Minster also.

“He is mocking me (amake bhengache). There should be a standard. I will not speak to him in this language,” Ms. Banerjee said on Monday at Basirhat.

The Chief Minister alleged that the “language brings shame even to youths chatting informally in a neighbourhood”, and said she cannot use the language which the Prime Minister has brought into West Bengal .

The first time people took note of the Prime Minister addressing the Chief Minister with the sing-song “Didi-O-Didi!” was at the BJP’s rally at the Brigade Parade Grounds on March 7. Thereafter at almost a dozen public rallies, Mr. Modi has used the mocking phrase to address the Trinamool chief. While these utterances drew a cheer for the Prime Minister, they also raised many eyebrows.

The Trinamool Congress leadership on April 4 held a press conference accusing the Prime Minister of “insulting women” of the State by addressing the Chief Minister in a “mocking tone”. Three women leaders of the party, including the State’s Women and Child Development Minister Sashi Panja, said the phrase used by the Prime Minister was anti-woman, akin to catcalling and harassment.

Perhaps in response to the criticism, the Prime Minister has of late added another phrase while speaking of the Chief Minister at his rallies. “Didi-o-Didi!”is now followed by “Adarniya Didi (Respected sister)” but in the same mocking tone at every public rally. Addressing a rally at Contai in Purba Medinipur, Mr Modi said Ms. Banerjee had to be called many times because she did not listen to anyone.

A number of women BJP leaders of the State, have defended the Prime Minister’s used of the phrase. MP Locket Chatterjee said the phrase, “Didi-O-Didi!” was a manner of showing respect to a woman in Bengal. Another BJP leader Agnimitra Paul said Ms. Banerjee is often heard using offensive language against Mr Modi calling him a “demon”.

“It is not that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee uses very polite words against her political opponents, but since the Prime Minister is the topmost elected executive in the country, he should refrain from using such language,” Professor of Political Science at Rabindra Bharati University Biswanath Chakraborty said.

Related Topics
All India Trinamool Congress
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles

West Bengal Assembly polls | BJP again promises permanent solution to Gorkha issue

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Amit Shah claims BJP will take a lead in Kolkata presidency area

West Bengal Assembly polls | TMC, Cong, Left depend on outsiders, says Amit Shah

West Bengal Assembly polls | ECI lets off Suvendu Adhikari with warning for communal speech

West Bengal Assembly elections | EC notice to BJP leader Dilip Ghosh over Sitalkuchi comments

W.B. Assembly polls | Mamata stages dharna in Kolkata against EC's 24 hour ban on campaign

W.B. Assembly polls | EC bars BJP leader Rahul Sinha from campaigning for 48 hours

WB Assembly polls | Violence intrinsically linked to polls in West Bengal, say experts

West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 | Mamata Banerjee barred from campaigning for 24 hours

West Bengal Assembly elections | Sitalkuchi deaths: Impose ban on Bengal BJP president, Mamata tells EC

West Bengal Assembly elections | Trinamool Congress insulting Scheduled Castes in State: PM Modi

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Bengal BJP president warns of more Sitalkuchi-like shootings, draws condemnation

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Cooch Behar incident result of conspiracy hatched by BJP to intimidate voters, says Mamata

West Bengal Elections | Cooch Behar killings turning point, BJP to be routed from north Bengal: Bimal Gurung

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Amit Shah blames Mamata Banerjee for Cooch Behar poll violence

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Electoral battle moves from purely rural to urban centres

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Mamata speaks to families of Cooch Behar victims over phone, calls it ‘genocide’

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Election Commission bans political leaders from visiting Cooch Behar for 72 hours; orders repoll in one polling station

West Bengal Assembly Elections | CISF, police fire in ‘self defence’ amid Bengal poll violence

Security personnel keep vigil at a polling station after Election Commission ordered stopping the voting exercise at polling station number 126 in Sitalkuchi, where clashes erupted between locals and central forces, at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district on April 10, 2021.

West Bengal Assembly polls | Mamata blames Amit Shah for Cooch Behar deaths
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 13, 2021 10:05:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly/west-bengal-assembly-polls-modis-personal-attacks-on-mamata-raise-eyebrows/article34313239.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY