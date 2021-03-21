West Bengal Assembly polls | BJP’s manifesto promises reservation in jobs for women, CAA and PM Kisan

The party tries to match up to Trinamool's promises of 'Maa canteens' and conditional cash transfer for school-going girls.

Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday promised reservation of 33% for women in government jobs, implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act ( CAA) and allocation of ₹18,000 pending to 75 lakh farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi in its manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly polls.

Releasing the party's manifesto titled “Sonar Bangla Sonkolpo Potro 2021" Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the manifesto is a vision of realising the party’s slogan of “Sonar Bangla ( Golden Bengal)”

Along with 33% reservation for women in government jobs, the BJP promised free education for girls from kindergarden to post-graduation, free rides for women in public transport and conditional cash transfer to school-going girls in Class VI,IX, XI and XII. The manifesto promised nine women only police battalions and three battalions under State Reserve Police force. The Trinamool Congress has a conditional cash transfer scheme for school going girls called Kanyashree Scheme, which has received international acclaim.

Mr. Shah promised the implementation of CAA in the first Cabinet meeting of the BJP government in West Bengal. The BJP had promised implementation of CAA in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and after the Bill was passed in the Parliament the same year. During the run up to the election campaign, the BJP leadership including Mr. Shah have maintained that the rules for the CAA were being framed and the Act will be implemented after the vaccination for COVID-19 is completed.

Welfare scheme for refugees

“The refugees who have come to the State as early as 70 years ago are still awaiting their rights. We will implement CAA in the first Cabinet of the BJP government. Under the CM Refugee Welfare scheme ₹10,000 will be given to each of the refugee families for the next five years,” Mr. Shah said. CAA is an emotive issue for Matuas, Hindu refugees who migrated from Bangladesh. Matuas can influence electoral results in 40 out of 294 seats in West Bengal.

Mr. Shah also promised the implementation of Ayushman Bharat in the first Cabinet if the BJP comes to power. The Home Minister said that the BJP government will ensure that there is zero infiltration at the border and assured fencing of the border.

Speaking at the launch of the party’s manifesto, the Home Minister blamed the “ black period of misrule” of the Trinamool Congress government for the low development indicators in the State. Accusing the Trinamool Congress of indulging in politics of appeasement, Mr. Shah said that when the BJP comes to power, citizens will not have to approach the courts for holding Durga Puja and Saraswaati Puja.

The BJP also promises ₹6,000 per annum for fishermen. The manifesto also promised Annapurna Canteens across the State where subsidised cooked meals at ₹5 a day have been promised thrice a day. A similar announcement of "Maa canteens" providing cooked meal at ₹5 was made in the manifesto of the Trinamool Congress.

In the 62-page document the BJP promised setting up of a "Sonar Bangla Economic Revival Task Force' for ushering in industrialisation and institute Tagore Prize and Satyajit Ray Award to recognise excellence. Mr. Shah promised anti- corruption helpline under the Chief Minister’s Office to tackle extortions and also promised setting up task force for investigating irregularities in relief distribution for cyclones like Amphan and Bulbul.

The Trinamool Congress raised the issue that the manifesto was released in Hindi and not in Bengali. “For the first time ever, a non-Bengali has released a manifesto meant for Bengal because @BJP4Bengal did not have a single ‘son of the soil’ to do the same. Bengal will never forget this insult. #BengalRejectsGujaratiManifesto,” the Trinamool Congresss tweeted from its official handle.