West Bengal Assembly polls | BJP will ensure women’s safety, says Yogi

Calling upon people to oust the Mamata Banerjee government, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday the BJP, if voted to power in Bengal, will ensure security for all women and create job opportunities for the youth. Mr. Adityanath, who addressed two rallies during the day, also said that those who had tried to stop Durga puja and Saraswati puja will be put behind bars.

“The BJP will stop all tortures perpetrated on the women of West Bengal. It will ensure that youths get employment opportunities,” he added.

