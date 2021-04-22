West Bengal elections phase 6 live updates | Polling begins for 43 seats

Polling officials check the electronic voting machines at a distribution centre, on the eve of sixth phase of West Bengal Assembly Polls, in Krishnagar, Nadia (WB) , Wednesday, April 21, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Over 1 crore voters in West Bengal will decide the political fate of 306 candidates on Thursday, when 43 Assembly constituencies go to polls in the sixth phase, amid a raging second wave of COVID-19.

The Election Commission on Wednesday ruled out any change in the schedule of the polls and told the Trinamool Congress that its suggestion to club the last three of the eight phases is "not feasible".

Security measures have been heightened in view of the violence in the previous phases, particularly the death of five people in Cooch Behar in the fourth phase of polling on April 10, an Election Commission official said.

The poll panel has decided to deploy at least 1,071 companies of central forces in the sixth phase to ensure free and fair voting, he said.

Here are the live updates:

7.05 am

Polling begins

Amid tight security, polling for 43 constituencies began in sixth phase of assembly elections in West Bengal on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

 

 

 

Not feasible to club remaining phases: Poll panel tells Trinamool

The Election Commission has told the Trinamool Congress that its suggestion of clubbing the last three phases of polling in the West Bengal Assembly elections due to the COVID-19 surge was “not feasible”. The EC’s response to a letter sent by Trinamool MP Derek O’ Brien came on the eve of the sixth phase of polling. The seventh and eighth phases are scheduled for April 26 and April 29.

Read more
 

 

 

Polling across crucial geographies

From the narrow stretch of land connecting north and south Bengal, often referred as 'chicken's neck', to the constituencies bordering Bangladesh in Nadia and North 24 Parganas districts, the sixth phase of polling in the State will be held across interesting geographies.

Several Assembly constituencies of Uttar Dinajpur like Chopra, Islampur, Goalpokhar and Chakulia border Bangladesh on one side and Bihar on another. The narrow stretch called ‘chicken's neck’ has a strategic importance and is also inhabited by people of all religions and ethnicities.

Read more
 

Related Topics
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles

West Bengal Elections | Hanging by a thread and violence-wracked, Bengal jute belt votes for a better future

Not feasible to club remaining phases, says EC tells Trinamool

Second COVID wave Modi-made disaster: Mamata

Polling in sixth phase to be held across crucial geographies in West Bengal

West Bengal Assembly Elections | 26% of candidates for Bengal phase 7 poll have criminal cases

West Bengal Assembly polls | BJP lodges plaint with EC over Mamata video

Assembly polls | Campaigns in West Bengal continue despite surge in COVID cases

West Bengal Assembly polls | BJP decides to stop large rallies, restricts crowds to 500

West Bengal Assembly elections | TMC speaking in different voices on leader being probed by CBI, ED: Amit Shah

Bengal shouldn’t choose powers with defective record of social justice, economic policies: Amartya Sen

West Bengal polls | Mamata Banerjee repeats demands for clubbing last three phases of polls

Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Elections during COVID-19

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Trinamool Congress to hold small meetings in Kolkata amid rise in COVID cases

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Matuas grappling with identity politics

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Election Commission bars BJP, Trinamool leaders from campaigning for 24 hours

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Narendra Modi should resign owning responsibility for COVID-19 surge: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Modi demonstrating his role as party campaigner, not India’s PM: CPI(M)

Let political parties switch to virtual rallies, says Gopalkrishna Gandhi

BJP leaders from outside campaigning in Bengal responsible for spike in COVID-19 cases, says Mamata

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Mamata will make an exit after Nandigram loss, says Amit Shah
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 22, 2021 7:14:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly/west-bengal-assembly-elections-phase-6-live-updates-april-22-2021/article34379940.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY