West Bengal

West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata asks voters to be on guard, fears intimidation by Central forces

West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee addresses an election campaign rally in favour of party candidadtes for State Assembly polls, in Kolkata, West Bengal on April 7, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Apprehending that a section of central paramilitary forces may visit villages to intimidate people, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 8 asked voters to be on guard.

Addressing a public meeting in Balagarh in Hooghly district, Ms. Banerjee alleged Central forces are working on instructions of the “Union Home Ministry run by Amit Shah”.

“I have respect for the Central paramilitary forces but they are working on instructions from Delhi. They are committing atrocities on villagers before polling day, some of them are even harassing women. They are asking people to vote for the BJP. We will not allow this to continue,” the TMC chief said.

Ms. Banerjee called upon the State police force “to keep vigil and not to bow their heads before Delhi”.

“Your job is to ensure free and fair polls, please be stern with trouble makers and keep your integrity intact.” Asking villagers to lodge FIRs at local police station in case of any excess committed by Central forces, the Chief Minister said, “If the police station refuses to accept the FIRs, inform us.”

Blaming the BJP for “spreading lies about promulgation of section 144 in an entire constituency,” the TMC chief said, “They [BJP] spreads lies to create panic. In reality, section 144 is in force within 200 metres of a booth. But they are doing this to prevent our voters from going to polling stations.” Ms. Banerjee asked polling agents to be vocal and to protest any “misdeed by BJP and security forces”.

Asking voters not to turn West Bengal into “another Gujarat” by voting for the saffron party, she said, “If you wish to protect the oldest Durga puja in Guptipara, if you wish to protect our festivals like Durga Puja, please ensure the defeat of BJP.”

Ms. Banerjee, who iterated the TMC government’s commitment to protect the heritage Rathyatra in Mahesh, the celebrations at Bandel Church, the unique Santhal festivals in Jangalmahal, chanted ‘Chandi Mantra’ while wrapping up her speech.

Ms. Banerjee said the candidate for the reserved Balagarh seat Manoranjan Byapari is chairman of State-run Dalit Sahitya Academy.

She exuded confidence that Mr. Byapari would always stand by the marginalised in the constituency.

Comments
Related Articles

EC should stop Mamata from campaigning for vitriolic and communal speeches: Babul Supriyo

BJP distributing cash coupons: TMC

EC notice to Mamata on model code violation

Remote, economically backward north Bengal districts to vote in Phase IV

West Bengal Assembly elections | TMC leaders swindled all central aid for State: Adityanath

West Bengal Assembly elections | Amit Shah holds road show in Singur, assures industrialisation

West Bengal Assembly elections | CRPF harassing voters in Bengal at Amit Shah's behest: Mamata

Assembly elections | Peaceful polling in T.N., Kerala, Puducherry, Assam and Bengal

West Bengal Assembly polls | Muslim vote bank is slipping out of Mamata’s hands, says Modi

West Bengal Assembly elections | BJP men forcibly occupying booths, attacking TMC activists and candidates: Mamata

West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata asking Muslims to vote for her, reflects minority votes slipping away: PM Modi

Watch | Woman being threatened against going to polling booth in West Bengal

Watch | TMC candidate from Arambagh Sujata Khan Mondal attacked

Several candidates assaulted in the third phase of voting for West Bengal Assembly poll

EVMs, VVPATs found at TMC leader's home, poll official suspended

West Bengal Assembly polls | Section 144 imposed in all 31 constituencies

Unprecedented deployment of Central forces in West Bengal

West Bengal elections 2021 | Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan campaigns for Trinamool Congress

West Bengal Assembly elections | Confident of win in Bengal now, later in Delhi: Mamata
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 8, 2021 5:55:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly/west-bengal-assembly-elections-mamata-asks-voters-to-be-on-guard-fears-intimidation-by-central-forces/article34272569.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY