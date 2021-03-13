West Bengal

Teach BJP a lesson, farm unions tell voters in Bengal

Indian social activist Medha Patkar, center, joins supporters of Samyukt Kisan Morcha a farmer's platform during a rally demanding roll back of new agriculture laws in Kolkata, India, Friday, March 12, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AP

Farm union leaders under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha kicked off campaigning in West Bengal election on Friday, with a mahapanchayat in Kolkata. They appealed to the State’s farmers to “teach a lesson” to the BJP by voting against it.

“We are not asking you to support any particular party. We are only appealing to the people of Bengal to vote against the BJP because it is against farmers’ interests. Vote for any other party,” said veteran Punjab farm leader Balbir Singh Rajewal, speaking at a press conference in Kolkata before the mahapanchayat.

He alleged that the BJP-led Central government’s policy would only benefit corporates, not farmers, and accused the BJP of aiding the likes of Adani, who already dominate many other sectors, to take over the farm sector also.

“We have been on Delhi’s borders for 105 days and protested against the three [farm reform] laws in Punjab before that. Now we are coming to you,” said the veteran Punjab leader, accusing the Centre of “telling lies” regarding the laws and the protests.

After the press conference, the union leaders undertook a vehicle rally from Gandhi Statue to the Ram Lila Park, where the mahapanchayat was held. Further gatherings will be held over the weekend in Mayo Road, Nandigram, Singur and Asansol.

“Farmers are challenging the powers-that-be in the only way that they understand,” said Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav. “We are not here to directly intervene in the elections. We don’t have any candidate, we have not formed any political party, we are not supporting any party. We are only saying, please teach the BJP a lesson,” he added.

The SKM issued an open letter to farmers in all four poll bound States as well as the union territory of Puducherry.

“For the past three and a half months, protesting farmers around Delhi did not go back home from the protest sites. When the protesting farmers at Delhi's borders will meet their families is very much in your hands. Only a farmer will understand the pain and anguish of another farmer,” said the letter.

“This is the time when farmers in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal can teach a good lesson to power-hungry, anti-farmer BJP. BJP should learn a lesson that it is not wise to pit itself against farmers of India. If you manage to teach them this lesson, the arrogance of the party can be broken, and we can get the demands of the ongoing farmers' movement fulfilled,” it added.

Comments
Related Articles

West Bengal Assembly Elections | G-23 top leaders not in Congress’s star campaigners list

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Mamata Banerjee discharged from hospital

TMC submits memorandum to ECI on Mamata incident

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Suvendu Adhikari files nomination from Nandigram in high-stakes battle against Mamata Banerjee

‘Attack’ on Mamata: TMC delegation to meet Election Commission today

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Parties spar over Mamata Banerjee’s injury

West Bengal Assembly polls | EC rebuts TMC letter on issue of Mamata Banerjee’s injury

West Bengal Assembly Elections | High-decibel divide in battleground seat

Mamata Nandigram episode again exposes Congress’s fault lines

Mamata Banerjee is under threat due to abrupt removal of State DGP: TMC says in complaint to EC

West Bengal Assembly elections | TMC postpones manifesto release following ‘attack’ on Mamata Banerjee

Mithun Chakraborty gets ‘Y+’ VIP security cover

'Attack' on Mamata: Drama won't yield results this time, says BJP
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her video message from the hospital, in Kolkata on March 11, 2021.

West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata hopes to return to ‘her field in next 2 or 3 days’

West Bengal Assembly elections | Singur to Nandigram, CPI(M) puts faith on youth leaders

West Bengal Assembly polls | Mamata Banerjee suffers leg injury while campaigning in Nandigram, alleges conspiracy

West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata is an outsider in Nandigram: Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata Banerjee files nomination from Nandigram

Defections from Trinamool mar poll landscape

West Bengal Assembly elections | ECI orders transfer of DGP Virendra
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 13, 2021 2:04:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly/teach-bjp-a-lesson-farm-unions-tell-voters-in-bengal/article34056035.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY