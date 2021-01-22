Rohingyas figure in Bengal voter list, says State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday said he has urged the Election Commission (EC) to facilitate a scrutiny of the voters' list in Bengal as names of Rohingya Muslims have been included in it.
Mr. Ghosh told reporters that the EC has been requested to look into allegations of irregularities in the process of updating the list.
The full bench of the Election Commission of India, led by Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC) Sunil Arora, arrived in the state on Wednesday on a three-day visit to review poll preparedness.
"I have urged the CEC to look into reports suggesting that names of Rohingyas have been included in the voters' list in certain parts of state, including the border areas. I have called upon the EC to scrutinise the list to detect all such irregularities," Ghosh said.
The BJP leader had told reporters on Wednesday that three to four lakh names of infiltrators figure in the electoral list, including a large number of Rohingya Muslims.
Mr. Ghosh further appealed to the CEC to deploy paramilitary forces in Bengal "possibly from now to instil confidence among people and avert intimidation." "We want free, fair and peaceful polls in the state," he said.
