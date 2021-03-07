West Bengal

West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 | ‘Modi-Shah’ syndicate the only one India knows, says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaking atg a protest rally against the hike in fuel and LPG prices, in Siliguri on March 7.   | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged that the biggest syndicate in the country was being run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah

“Syndicate? What syndicate? India knows only one syndicate and that is Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. There is no other syndicate,” Ms. Banerjee said, after addressing a rally at Siliguri in north Bengal.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership in West Bengal that has been accusing the Trinamool Congress of running a syndicate. Ms. Banerjee alleged that even the leaders of the BJP were “scared to raise their voice against Modi and Shah”.

On Sunday, after leading an all-women’s rally at Siliguri in north Bengal, the Trinamool Congress chairperson targeted the BJP government at the Centre, saying that while it accused the Trinamool of “tolabaazi” (extortion), the BJP was selling the country.

Also Read
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File

West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata Banerjee asks Jharkhand CM to campaign for her; JMM to decide on it

 

“If you are increasing the price of LPG, then why would women and sisters not leave you?” she asked, adding that the light in the Ujjwala Scheme had faded because of the LPG price hikes. Ms. Banerjee also ridiculed the BJP’s slogan “Sonar Bangla” (golden Bengal).

“They will make ‘Sonar Bangla’ by selling the assets as they have done in Delhi. The only thing that they have left is changing the name of India to Modi,” Ms. Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister, in her own imitable style, also dared the Prime Minister to a one-on-one debate. “Khela hobe (the game is on). You fix the time and date. You fight one-to-one with Mamata Banerjee with the people as the spectators,” she said.

Ms. Banerjee accused the Centre of deciding to give water of the Teesta river to Bangladesh, without even asking West Bengal. She also raised questions on what the Centre had done about opening the closed tea gardens of north Bengal after winning so many seats from north Bengal.

The Chief Minister said she would hold a similar “pad yatra” (road show) in Kolkata on Monday on account of International Women’s Day.

Related Topics
Bharatiya Janata Party
All India Trinamool Congress
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles

West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata Banerjee asks Jharkhand CM to campaign for her; JMM to decide on it

West Bengal Assembly polls | CPI(M)-led alliance’s stand ‘narrow, short-sighted, suicidal’, says Dipankar Bhattacharya

West Bengal Assembly polls | Modi pitches ‘Asol Paribartan’ through development in Kolkata

Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP

West Bengal elections | ‘Outsider’ barb made against Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Assembly elections | Congress releases names of 13 candidates

West Bengal Assembly polls | Trinamool MLAs denied ticket keen on joining BJP

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. File

West Bengal Assembly elections | Suvendu Adhikari to take on Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram

West Bengal assembly elections | PM Modi to address rally in Kolkata on March 7

West Bengal parties locked in fight to the finish

Dinesh Trivedi, former Trinamool Congress MP, joins BJP

Assam Assembly elections | I stand firmly with anti-CAA forces: Mahanta

TMC leaders break down over being dropped

Left, Cong., ISF alliance announces candidates for first two phases in Bengal

Have faith in integrity of Deputy Election Commissioner in charge of Bengal polls, says Election Commission of India

Interview | Trinamool will form Bengal government on May 2, says Derek O’Brien

Mamata to contest from Nandigram, announces TMC candidates for 291 seats

Will West Bengal tilt towards the right this election? | The Hindu Parley podcast

West Bengal Assembly elections | Tie-up with TMC in W.B. would be suicidal for Left, help BJP: CPI(M) mouthpiece
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 7, 2021 9:50:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly/mamata-banerjee-holds-padayatra-in-siliguri-to-protest-lpg-price-hike/article34012167.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY