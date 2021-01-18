Mamata announces she will fight Bengal polls from Nandigram

The agitation in Nandigram in the Purba Medinipur district over land acquisition in the late 2000s catapulted Ms. Banerjee to power in 2011, ending the 34 years of Left rule.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that she will contest the 2021 Assembly polls in the State from Nandigram Assembly seat in Purba Medinipur district.

Ms Banerjee made the announcement while addressing public meeting at Nandigram, almost a month after party heavyweight and former MLA from Assembly seat Suvendu Adhikari quit Trinamool Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“ What if I contest seat in Nandigram? How will that be…. I will ask Subrata Bakshi ( West Bengal TMC president) that I want to contest from here and my name should be included from Nandigram,” the Chief Minister said.

The development assumes significance not only because Ms Banerjee is all set to take on Mr. Adhikari in his turf but also because Nandigram symbolizes the party struggle against forcible land acquisition in the Left Front regime.

The Chief Minister said that Nandigram is not only a place that represents struggle and movement but also a place we offer our salutations to. “We are offering support to the protest against farm bills because the way your land was being forcibly acquired, there is attempt to forcibly take away the farm produce,” she said.

Ms Banerjee added that Nandigram is also a place that brings luck to the Trinamool Congress as in 2016 Assembly polls she had announced her party’s first candidate from Nandigram.

The Chief Minister also announced a monthly pension to members of martyr families who were killed in the police firing in March 14, 2007 and those who went missing in the subsequent violence.

Likely to contest from two seats

The Chief Minister has been contesting the Assembly polls from Bhawanipur Assembly seat in Kolkata. She said that that she will not neglect Bhawanipur as the people of the constituency might feel bad. “I will not neglect Bhawanipur. That place is also close to my heart..,” she said.

The announcement by the Chief Minister evoked strong reactions from the Opposition parties.

The State BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said that the Chief Minister claims that she will be contesting from all the 294 seats, which is a reflection of her desperation and that she has no faith over her party leaders.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA Sujan Chakrborty said that by making such announcements the Chief Minister is making it evident that she has lost control and is on sticky wicket.