West Bengal

West Bengal Assembly Elections | EC notice to Suvendu Adhikari over hate speech complaint

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. File   | Photo Credit: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

The Election Commission on Thursday sent a notice to BJP candidate from Nandigram Suvendu Adhikari in connection with a “hate speech” complaint against him.

The EC said it received a complaint from CPI(ML) Politburo member Kavita Krishnan alleging that Mr. Adhikari had delivered a hate speech in Nandigram on March 29.

The EC quoted Mr. Adhikari as saying: “You are not giving votes to Begum. If you vote for Begum there will be mini Pakistan…A Dawood Ibrahim has come up in your locality.”

Mr. Adhikari, a former Trinamool Congress MP who joined the BJP in 2020, contested the Nandigram seat against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The EC said it found Mr. Adhikari’s speech to be in violation of the model code of conduct clauses and asked him to explain his stand within 24 hours.

Comments
Related Articles

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Campaign ends for fourth phase

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP will form anti-Romeo squads: U.P. CM

West Bengal Assembly Elections | In Tollygunge, a battle of heavyweights

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Mamata dares Election Commission to file complaints against Modi

West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata asks voters to be on guard, fears intimidation by Central forces

West Bengal Assembly Elections | EC should stop Mamata from campaigning for vitriolic and communal speeches: Babul Supriyo

BJP distributing cash coupons: TMC

EC notice to Mamata on model code violation

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Remote, economically backward north Bengal districts to vote in phase 4

West Bengal Assembly elections | TMC leaders swindled all central aid for State: Adityanath

West Bengal Assembly elections | Amit Shah holds road show in Singur, assures industrialisation

West Bengal Assembly elections | CRPF harassing voters in Bengal at Amit Shah's behest: Mamata

Assembly elections | Peaceful polling in T.N., Kerala, Puducherry, Assam and Bengal

West Bengal Assembly polls | Muslim vote bank is slipping out of Mamata’s hands, says Modi

West Bengal Assembly elections | BJP men forcibly occupying booths, attacking TMC activists and candidates: Mamata

West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata asking Muslims to vote for her, reflects minority votes slipping away: PM Modi

Watch | Woman being threatened against going to polling booth in West Bengal

Watch | TMC candidate from Arambagh Sujata Khan Mondal attacked

Several candidates assaulted in the third phase of voting for West Bengal Assembly poll

EVMs, VVPATs found at TMC leader's home, poll official suspended
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 9, 2021 4:22:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly/ec-notice-to-suvendu-adhikari-over-hate-speech-complaint/article34274947.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY