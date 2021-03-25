West Bengal

BJP pulls out all stops to woo voters in Bengal

On a roll: Actor Mithun Chakraborty during a roadshow in West Midnapore.   | Photo Credit: PTI

With the deadline for the first phase fast approaching in West Bengal, the BJP is pulling out all stops to woo the voters. From senior Union Cabinet Ministers Amit Shah to Rajnath Singh, the party also roped in matinee idol Mithun Chakraborty on Thursday for the 30 seats going to the polls on May 27.

Mr. Shah said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is trying to instil fear among the people saying “Khela Hobe”. “Do you think that you will be able to scare us by all this. No one will be able to play any games during the game. Please vote without fear,” Mr. Shah said.

Addressing rallies at Baghmundi, Jhargram and Mecheda, he tried to reach out to tribal communities promising a development board for Kurmi Adivasis. Alleging that the TMC government has not done anything for tribals, Mr. Shah said every family of the community will have one member who will be provided with employment.

“If you want schemes, vote for Modiji. If you prefer scams, vote for the incompetent TMC. It is for you to decide,” Mr. Shah said at Baghmundi.

At a meeting at Joypur in Purulia, Mr. Rajnath Singh accused Ms. Banerjee of not ushering in development. He said like the Left regime, Ms. Banerjee has not delivered on the development front.

The Defence Minister accused Ms. Banerjee of trying to divide the country by calling people who have come from other States as outsiders.

Actor Mithun Chakraborty also hit the campaign trail. He participated in two road shows at Saltora and Keshiary in Jangalmahal. The rally drew enormous crowds. The actor had joined the BJP at the Brigade rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month. Former cricketer and Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir campaigned for BJP candidate Ashok Dinda contesting for the Moyna seat.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also held two public meetings in the day at Kakdwip and Nandigram and accused the Mamata government of failing the State on development front.

Mr. Adityanath said Ms. Banerjee is not interested in her State’s development and only wants to promote goons and extortionists. At Nandigram, he showered praises on Suvendu Adhikari saying he has taken the right decision by joining the BJP.

