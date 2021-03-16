BJP bigwigs make religion a poll plank during West Bengal campaign

Too late for Mamata to “amend wrongs by not allowing Durga Puja immersions”, says Nadda

Three senior BJP leaders including president J.P. Nadda campaigned in West Bengal on Tuesday and raked up religion as a poll plank.

Mr. Nadda, who held a road show and addressed a public meeting in Bankura, wondered why Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a lockdown on the day of foundation stone laying of Ram Temple in August 2020 but lifted it on the day of muharram.

At a rally at Kotulpur in Bankura, he also took a dig at the Chief Minister often repeating “Chandi Path” during her public rallies saying it was too late for her to “amend the wrongs by not allowing Durga Puja immersions”.

The BJP president also alleged that Ms. Banerjee called Batla House encounter a “fake encounter”. “She should apologise after the court gave death penalty to convict. Ms. Banerjee had said she will quit politics if the encounter is found to be true… Now the people of the State will send you on retirement,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also raised the issue of Ms. Banerjee chanting “Chandi Path” at public rallies.

“There is a change. Before 2014, there was a generation in the country, which used to fear that their secularism will be at risk if they visit a temple. But now, I see Mamata didi reciting Chandi Path at a temple,” he said while campaigning in Purulia.

Rajnath refers to Sourav’s sixer

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who campaigned at Sabang in Paschim Medinipur, made a reference to Sourav Ganguly hitting a six. Not only did the remark draw loud applause from the people, it also triggered fresh speculation about the the former Indian cricket captain joining the saffron party.

“Have you people seen how Sourav Ganguly hits a six. Whenever he crossed the crease, it was sure that he would hit a six. Likewise, with your support in the Lok Sabha, we have crossed the crease and surely, we will hit a six in the Assembly polls and form BJP government here,” Mr. Singh said.

Both Mr. Singh and Mr. Nadda targeted the Trinamool’s slogan “Khela Hobe [Game will be played]”. While the BJP president said, “TMC Khela Sesh [Game over for TMC], Mr. Singh said the game will be on for development and not “cut money”.