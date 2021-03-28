West Bengal

West Bengal Assembly polls | 56 bombs found in Bengal, says ECI

A view of the logo of Election Commission of India (ECI), in New Delhi. File   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The Election Commission said on Sunday that 56 bombs had been recovered from Narendrapur in West Bengal during a search operation based on “secret source information”.

On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, a team of Narendrapur police under Baruipur police district raided a “bamboo fenced tile shed room beside Bheri at Kantipota, Kheadaha II G.P. under Narendrapur P.S”, an EC statement said.

The police team recovered 56 bombs during the search, it said. A case was lodged under sections of the Explosive Substances Act against “one Tarun and & unknown others who are involved in the racket of manufacturing, transportation and illegal use of bombs,” the EC said.

The bomb disposal squad disposed of all the bombs, it said. The investigation was on and efforts were being made to catch those involved, it said.

