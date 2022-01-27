U.P. Assembly polls | Congress releases third list of candidates

37 of the 89 seats in this list have women candidates

The Congress party on Wednesday released its third list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, with 37 of the 89 seats in the list given to women candidates.

The Congress, which launched the ‘Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon’ campaign for the U.P. polls, has committed itself to giving 40% of tickets to women candidates.

Of the 37 women candidates in the third list, Poonam Kamboj is contesting elections from Behat; Akbari Begum from Bijnor; Bala Devi Saini from Noorpur; Saroj Devi from Hathras-SC (reserved), among others.

Other candidates who have been included are Randhir from Nakur; Sandeep Rana from Saharanpur; Raahat Khalil from Deoband; and Subhash Chandra Verma from Aliganj.

So far, the Congress has announced its candidates to 255 seats, including the latest list of 89 names, for U.P.

Hoping to make a political comeback in a State where the party has been out of power for three decades, the Congress is focused on women and youth, and the party issued a women-centric manifesto with the promise of 40% quota for women in government positions and free transportation for women on State-run buses, and a separate youth manifesto with the promise of 20 lakh jobs.