U.P. Assembly polls | Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joins BJP

Ms. Yadav had contested the 2017 assembly polls on the Samajwadi Party ticket.

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joined the BJP on January 19.

She joined the party in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and and its State chief Swatantra Dev Singh.

Also read: Akhilesh dismisses speculation about sister-in-law joining BJP

Expressing her admiration for PM Narendra Modi, she also said the nation's interest has always been a priority for her and praised several schemes of the BJP government for cleanliness, woman empowerment and employment.

Ms. Yadav is married to Prateek Yadav, son of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s second wife while Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is his son from his first marriage.

There had been much speculation about her joining the BJP, and the development highlights the rift in the Samajwadi Party’s ruling family at a time when Akhilesh Yadav has been working to rally the party’s base in the run up to the State assembly polls.

Keshav Prasad Maurya takes a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav

Mr. Maurya was quick to attack Akhilesh Yadav, saying he has not been successful in his family and was also "unsuccessful" as chief minister and MP.

With Akhilesh Yadav is yet to make it clear if he will fight the polls, Mr. Maurya took a jibe at him, saying the Samajwadi Party leader always stakes claim over development works carried out by the BJP government but is unable to have courage to fight from any place which he has "developed".

Also read: Keshav, the RSS’ home-grown Maurya

Mr. Yadav has often claimed that several signature development projects of the BJP government in the State were either sanctioned or even undertaken by his dispensation when it was in power during 2012-17, a claim mocked by the ruling party.

Praising Aparna Yadav, Mr. Maurya said she had been from time to time expressing views that showed her inclination towards the BJP.

Swatantra Dev Singh on Aparna Yadav and the Samajwadi Party

The Uttar Pradesh BJP president used the occasion to hit out at the Samajwadi Party for its alleged support to criminals in its ticket distribution in western Uttar Pradesh. Farmers and women never felts safe when the Samajwadi Party was in power, he said.

Aparna Yadav believes that good governance of PM Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should continue, and her induction in the BJP will boost the party, Mr. Singh said.

Also read: News Analysis | Tasting the malai of power — caste fissures come out in the open in U.P.

The BJP may field her in the polls, sources said.

Aparna Yadav had contested the 2017 assembly polls on the Samajwadi Party ticket from Lucknow Cantonment but had lost to BJP's Rita Bahuguna Joshi, now a Lok Sabha member.

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases beginning from February 10.