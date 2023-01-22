HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TMC will not join CPI(M)-Congress alliance in Tripura, Mamata to visit on February 6

Tripura Trinamool Congress president Pijush Kanti Biswas said TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister will arrive in Tripura on February 6 to campaign for party candidates

January 22, 2023 02:06 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST - Agartala

PTI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | Photo Credit: PTI

The Trinamool Congress will not join the CPI(M)-Congress alliance in the ensuing Tripura Assembly election, a senior party leader said on January 22.

Tripura Trinamool Congress president Pijush Kanti Biswas said TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister will arrive in Tripura on February 6 to campaign for party candidates.

"The TMC is not going to forge any electoral understanding with the CPI(M)-Congress combine in the ensuing Tripura Assembly elections because many Congress leaders and workers who had suffered during Communist regime will not vote for their own party", said Mr. Biwas.

"Our assessment is that the CPI(M)-Congress initiative will face the similar fate what had happened in West Bengal Assembly election in 2021, that's why we will keep our distance from it", he said.

Mr. Biswas said "Trinamool Congress will contest the election in the seats where the party has a chance to win and TMC's doors are open for other parties for electoral understanding." He said Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will arrive in Tripura on February 6 on a two-day visit and is scheduled to join a roadshow.

"Party supremo is set to arrive in the poll bound State on February 6 to campaign for the party. She will join a road show to be organized on the following day", he said.

Mr. Biswas said the party's All India general secretary (Abhishek Banerjee) is scheduled to arrive here on February 2 for the election campaign. "He will address two election rallies at Dharmanagar in North Tripura and Boxanagar in Sepahijala district", he said.

Besides, many senior party leaders including Tollywood stars from Kolkata are coming to the northeastern State for campaigning. "Today, we will have a meeting with senior party leaders to chalk out the party's election roadmap including campaigning for the upcoming elections", he said.

Election to the 60-member Tripura Assembly will be held on February 16.

Related Topics

Tripura / Assembly Elections / All India Trinamool Congress / Indian National Congress / Communist Party of India (Marxist)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.