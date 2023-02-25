HamberMenu
In a first for Tripura, Election Commission appoints 60 counting observers to ensure ‘fair’ counting process

Votes for the February 16 Assembly elections will be counted on March 2

February 25, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST - Agartala

PTI
Voters cast their votes for the Tripura Assembly Elections 2023 at the polling booth in Agartala on February 16.

Voters cast their votes for the Tripura Assembly Elections 2023 at the polling booth in Agartala on February 16. | Photo Credit: ANI

For the first time in Tripura, the Election Commission has appointed a counting observer for each of the 60 Assembly constituencies to ensure the counting of votes in a free and fair manner, a senior poll official said on February 25.

Assembly elections were held across the Northeast State on February 16. Votes will be counted on March 2.

“The Election Commission has appointed as many as 60 counting observers to oversee the counting of all the assembly constituencies in a free and fair manner. They are expected to arrive in Tripura by February 28”, Chief Electoral Officer, Tripura, S. Bandopadhyay, told PTI.

It means the poll panel has appointed one counting observer for each assembly segment, which is the first in the northeastern State, he said.

Chief Secretary J. K. Sinha, CEO Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarrao and DGP Amitabh Ranjan have already toured all the eight districts and held meetings with the district magistrates and superintendents of police, Mr. Bandopadhyay said.

“They have reviewed the overall security scenario of all the districts and also taken stock of the security arrangements”, he said.

Counting will be held in 21 counting halls amidst tight security, the official said.

