81% polling in Tripura amid sporadic violence

February 16, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - AGARTALA/GUWAHATI/CHENNAI

Sporadic incidents of violence, alleged booth jamming and intimidation marred the elections to the 60-member Tripura Assembly on Thursday.

State election officials said that more than 81.1% of Tripura’s 28.14 lakh voters had exercised their franchise by 4 p.m. but the final figure, expected late Thursday night, could exceed the 89.38% turnout recorded in the 2018 polls.

Chief Electoral Officer Kirankumar Dinkarrao Gitte said that there were long queues at many of the 3,327 polling stations in the State, making it difficult for polling officials to wrap up within the set timeframe. The counting of votes will take place on March 2.

Violent attacks

Several incidents of violence were reported from across the State, with all political parties accusing their rivals of trying to disturb the peace. Tripura police Inspector-General G.S. Rao, who was the nodal officer for poll security, said that six people were arrested in connection with five complaints of physical assaults.

A few members of political parties, including two Communist Party of India (Marxist) polling agents, were injured in attacks at different places. Amit Kumar Bhowmik, election agent of the Left Front candidate Ratan Bhowmik who is contesting from Kakraban-Salgarh constituency in Gomati district, was critically hurt in one of these incidents, and referred to Agartala’s GBP Hospital.

In the Khayerpur constituency, Left Front candidate Pabitra Kar narrowly escaped when miscreants attacked his vehicle. The vehicle was badly damaged.

Threats and intimidation

Officials said that there were some “minor incidents”, which included six complaints of disturbance over the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines or EVMs, eight cases of obstruction of political supporters, and three cases of obstruction of political agents.

Residents of a couple of villages in Dhanpur blocked an arterial road after they were allegedly prevented from entering a polling station. Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik, who lost to former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar in 2018, is the BJP’s candidate from Dhanpur. Mr. Sarkar, who has won the Dhanpur seat five times, did not contest the election this time.

There were reports of threats, intimidation and assault from the Santirbazar, Hrishyamukh, Sonamura, Teliamura and Majlishpur Assembly constituencies.

Violating poll law

The run-up to the election saw a 25-fold increase in seizures of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and freebies, together worth ₹44.67 crore. In 2018, that figure was just ₹1.79 crore.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission issued notices to the BJP and the Congress for seeking votes through Twitter on the day of polling. The poll panel said that the continuation of online campaigns by the parties violated Section 126 (1)(b) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. It directed both parties to take corrective action “at the earliest” and asked them to submit explanations to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer by 5 p.m. on Friday.

New Bru voters

Thursday’s election was special for a new set of voters: Brus, who were resettled in Tripura after displacement from Mizoram due to ethnic violence in 1997. A majority of the 14,055 eligible Bru voters exercised their franchise with enthusiasm at 12 designated locations.

“I had voted thrice in Mizoram as a refugee in Tripura. I was overcome by emotion while casting my vote as a resident of Tripura,” said Uttam K. Reang of Haduklao Natunbasti, the first settlement of former refugees in the Dhalai district.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, tipped to hold on to the post if the BJP retains power, is seeking re-election from the Town Bordowali constituency. Other prominent candidates are Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma of the BJP (Charilam), CPI(M) State secretary Jitendra Chowdhury (Sabroom), Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman (Agartala) and Tipra Motha’s Purna Chandra Jamatia (Bagma).

A total of 259 candidates, including seven from unrecognised parties and 58 independents are in the fray. Among the candidates were 31 women. Half of the State’s 60 seats are reserved – 20 for the Scheduled Tribes and 10 for the Scheduled Castes.