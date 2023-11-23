Telangana is trailblazer in welfare, development: KTR

November 23, 2023 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Telangana is a trailblazer in many ways in terms of the welfare and development with the transformation visible in every field including improved quality of life, working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Minister for IT, Industries and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has said.

Giving a power point presentation on the status of Telangana in 2014, at the time of State formation, and in 2023 here on Thursday, he stated that it was a glowing example of the “samagra, sameekrutha, sammilitha, samathulya abhivruddhi” (comprehensive, integrated, inclusive and balanced development) in the country with highest per capita income, highest growth in per capita power consumption, phenomenal increase in the institutional deliveries, decrease in the infant and maternal mortality rate and highest production of paddy.

He said the transformation had become possible not with any magic wand but with the commitment to realise the potential of the State and there were still miles to go to make it a leading example. Telangana was the only State in the country to have a rare and balanced mix of welfare and development and it was that vision which had made the progress achieved so far possible.

Stating that doubling the farmers income was not possible with agriculture alone, the BRS leader said the State Government was giving equal importance for development of allied sectors. Green revolution, blue revolution, pink revolution, white revolution and yellow revolution was under implementation to double the farmers income in the coming days.

Mr. Rama Rao termed Rythu Bandhu investment support scheme a historic intervention for farmers in the country and said along with a few other measures for farmers’ welfare had reduced the farmers’ suicides considerably in Telangana and the NCRB data was an ample proof of it. Rythu Bima was also one of its kind to create a sense of confidence among farmers families in the event of the death of a farmer irrespective of the cause.

On Kaleshwaram

Stating that many people were making nasty comments about the Kaleshwaram project, Mr. Rama Rao said the project meant not one barrage, pump-house/lift, reservoir, tunnel and canal but a combination of all in multiple numbers. He attributed the rise of Telangana as a major granary of the country to the project’s positive impact along with the restoration of the minor irrigation tank system under Mission Kakatiya, completion of pending projects and taking up other projects.

He explained that problems in barrages were common as were encountered in Prakasam, Dowlaiswaram, Farakka and others and said they would be rectified without any additional cost/burden on the State Government. He stated that Palamuru-Rangareddy project would also be completed at a break-neck speed in two years time.

On filling government jobs, he said no other State in the country had recruited as many employees as Telangana did during 2014-23. On the cultural side, he said the formation of the State had brought about a cultural renaissance and speaking the Telangana dialect had become a style statement now.

Telangana then and now, as BRS govt. puts it Poverty down to 5.8% from 13.18%; per capita income up to ₹3,17,115 from ₹1,24,104; GSDP up to ₹13.27 lakh cr from ₹5.05 lakh cr Cropped area up to 2.68 cr acres from 1.31 cr acres; paddy production reaches 3.5 cr tonnes from 68 lakh tonnes 58 lakh household given tap connections to supply treated drinking water under Mission Bhagiratha 46,000 minor irrigation tanks restored under Mission Kakatiya to bring up groundwater table ₹73,000 cr given as investment support under Rythu Bandhu in 11 crop seasons Grain storage capacity improved to 24.73 lakh tonnes from 7.38 lakh tonnes Plantation of 275 cr saplings improves green cover by 7.7%

