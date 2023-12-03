HamberMenu
Telangana Assembly election results 2023 | Revanth Reddy dedicates Congress victory to Telangana Martyrs

TPCC president Revanth Reddy said Pragati Bhavan (the Chief Minister’s home) and the Secretariat to be opened for people

December 03, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Congress President A. Revanth Reddy greets party workers and supporters who are celebrating the party's lead in Telangana Assembly elections-2023, in Hyderabad, on December 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Telangana Congress President A. Revanth Reddy greets party workers and supporters who are celebrating the party’s lead in Telangana Assembly elections-2023, in Hyderabad, on December 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Dedicating the Congress victory to the Telangana martyrs and assuring to revive democracy in Telangana, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, A. Revanth Reddy said Congress would give full space to the opposition in the governance.

In his first press conference after the party’s impressive performance, he termed the verdict as a vote against the KCR government. “People wanted to remove Mr. KCR,” was his cryptic reply to a question.

Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023, LIVE Updates

Mr. Reddy also said the Pragati Bhavan, where the present Chief Minister lives, would be named as Praja Bhavan and it would be open to the public, unlike in the past. Similarly, the Secretariat would be opened to people and the media and there would be no restrictions like the past.

The Congress chief also recalled the sacrifice of Srikanthachary, who immolated himself on December 3, 2009, and said incidentally on December 3, 2023 Telangana people have given a verdict to see a Telangana they have fought for.

Welcoming the post of Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) conceding defeat and congratulating the Congress party, he said the Congress party expects similar cooperation from the BRS as the opposition party. He said Congress strongly believed in democracy where the opposition had space for its suggestions in the governance.

Director General of Police Anjani Kumar along with his team coming out after meeting Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy at the latter's residence in Hyderabad on December 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Director General of Police Anjani Kumar along with his team coming out after meeting Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad on December 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

In the 15-minute press conference, the tone and tenor of Mr. Reddy was like a Chief Minister even as he stopped his supporters surrounding him from raising ‘CM CM’ slogans repeatedly.

Mr. Reddy conveyed special thanks to Rahul Gandhi for standing by him and providing the necessary support for the victory. The rallies and shows of Mr. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi made a huge difference to the campaign. The 4,000 Kms Bharat Jodo Yatra and the 21 days Mr. Gandhi spent in Telangana reminded everyone that the Gandhi family has a family association with the Telangana society.

Mr. Reddy made it clear that the victory was a combined effort of state leaders like Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, D. Sreedharbabu and Madhu Yaskhi Goud among others and the AICC incharge Manikrao Thakare.

