Telangana Assembly elections 2023 | Police prepare for swearing-in ceremony of new regime

December 03, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A. Revanth Reddy has asked Telangana State DGP Anjani Kumar to make security arrangements at all important places for the swearing-in ceremony of the new State Government. The swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place on either December 4 or December 9, according to the DGP.

Also read: Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023, LIVE Updates

“The function is likely to be at the LB Stadium and we are discussing how to organise the function smoothly without causing much inconvenience to the common public. The security wing has been asked to prepare the threat perception report for all elected candidates,” Mr. Kumar informed.

Several Chief Ministers and former Chief Ministers, including senior leaders from Delhi, are likely to attend the ceremony, added the official.

Mr. Kumar said that the PCC President called and discussed the preparation for swearing-in ceremony with him, ADG law and order Sanjay Kumar Jain and ADG CID Mahesh Bhagwat on Sunday afternoon. “We will be meeting the Governor and discuss the same. PCC President also mentioned that from Sunday evening, muhurtham will start so if possible, they may consider a swearing function either on Monday or on December 9,” said the official.

DGP also informed that the winning candidates will get 2+2 Personal Security Officers (PSO). Senior functionaries will get a higher category of security.

The DGP also held a meeting with Hyderabad Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya, Addl Commissioner Vikram Singh Mann, Addl CP Traffic G. Sudheer Babu, ISW IGP Tafseer along with ADG Sanjay Jain and Mahesh Bhagwat and planned the bandobast at LB stadium.