Election Commission officials inspect polling day surveillance at Command Control Centre in Telangana

November 30, 2023 03:19 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Election Commission of India’s special observers for Hyderabad for the State Assembly elections - Special Police Observer Deepak Mishra and Special General Observer Ajay V. Naik — visited the Telangana State Integrated Command and Control Centre, Banjara Hills in Hyderabad, to monitor election surveillance on November 30.

Hyderabad City police commissioner Sandeep Shandilya, who guided the officials, explained that a network of 6,000 CCTVs was being used by staff, both outside the polling station premises and inside, for effective monitoring.

It is also the first time, since the inauguration of the state-of-the-art surveillance centre in August 2022, that officials are using the facility for election monitoring.

Alternately, polling stations such as critical and those assessed as vulnerable are being surveilled through drone cameras and field-level enforcement. The EC officials also examined the area-wise polling pattern.