ECI recommends suspension of Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar for meeting Revanth Reddy

December 03, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the Chief Secretary of Telangana to initiative disciplinary action against the Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar in the backdrop of the state police chief meeting the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy at the latter’s house even as election results were being announced along with two other senior IPS officers.

Mr. Anjani Kumar, accompanied by Additional DGP Sanjay Kumar Jain and Crime Investigation Department (CID) chief Mahesh Bhagwat, went to the house of Mr. Reddy at Jubilee Hills a little after noon even as the Assembly election counting at different places in the State was going on. The top officials presented flower bouquets to Mr. Reddy, who is Malkajgiri MP and likely to be chief ministerial candidate.

Sources said they have received a communication from the ECI recommending disciplinary action. The ECI had recommended suspension of the DGP. The orders will be sent to CEO Telangana for further action.

The officials posed for photos while meeting the TPCC president. The images and video clips of the State police chief meeting Mr. Reddy went viral in social media, stirring up debate as to how the top officials clad in uniform met the politician while the model code of conduct was in force till 5 p.m.

Telangana DGP @Anjanikumar_IPS, DG CID @ipsmaheshbhagwat and Addl DG Law Sanjay Kumar Jain greet the TPCC president @revanth_anumula at his residence as the results indicate Congress likely to win the elections. @INCIndia@rravikanthreddypic.twitter.com/mZrSU9Gynv — The Hindu-Hyderabad (@THHyderabad) December 3, 2023

The ECI authorities, it is learnt, shot a letter the State government seeking action against the DGP as his action amounted to violation of model code of conduct. Sources in the Chief Secretary’s office said the report was prepared and orders suspending the DGP were being issued.

When contacted, Mr. Anjani Kumar told The Hindu that the TPCC president had called him to discuss about the arrangements to be made for the swearing ceremony of the new government by the Congress party. The TPCC president said the Congress party was planning to convene the swearing in ceremony on Monday, the DGP said.

Mr. Anjani Kumar said he had not neither received any notice from the ECI nor the reports about his suspension doing rounds in the social media were correct. The suspension orders from the government are awaited.