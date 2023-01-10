Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
- Charge sheets filed against former AIADMK Dairy Development Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji in two cheating cases.
- Recent electrocution of a male elephant near Manimuthar Dam flags need for insulation of electric cables passing through KMTR.
- Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu to stick posters near Tiruchi Gandhi Market area in protest against the ‘test purchase’ procedure followed by Commercial Taxes Department.
- First batch of students of Madurai Medical College to meet in Madurai.
- Puducherry Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma chairs meeting on G20 event.
- District level workshop and orientation for farmers on organic farming under Agric expansion programme today in Krishnagiri.
