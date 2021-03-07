Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam to support DMK-led alliance

Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) has decided to support the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance in the coming Assembly elections. It would conduct innovative campaign in constituencies where the BJP would contest, the outfit’s general secretary K. Ramakrishnan told journalists in Coimbatore on Sunday.
According to him, the TPDK chose to support the DMK front because the BJP that ruled in the Centre and the “AIADMK that was subservient to it” had frittered away hard-fought social justice, State’s rights, linguistic rights, etc. to the pave way for the return of ‘manu dharma’. Therefore, it became imperative to defeat the BJP and AIADMK. Only if the DMK were to return to power would it be possible to stop the BJP juggernaut in the State, make Tamil Nadu a truly secular State and ensure social justice, he contended.
The AIADMK allocating 20 seats to the BJP was a betrayal of its founder M.G. Ramachandran’s ideals and also of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s stand, who in the last election asked the people to choose between ‘lady or Modi’, Mr. Ramakrishnan said.
