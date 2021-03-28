Tamil Nadu Assembly polls | People are tired of corruption in AIADMK rule, says Su Venkatesan

The BJP treated the Tamils as denizens and attempted to capture power through backdoor means, the CPI(M) MP said.

Electing a candidate like P.T.R. Palanivel Thiagarajan (DMK) to the Legislative Assembly would be a privilege not only to the electorate of Madurai central constituency but the entire Madurai district, said CPI(M) MP Su Venkatesan in Madurai on Sunday.

Seeking votes for the DMK candidate, he said that the people were tired of the corruption and maladministration in the AIADMK for the last 10 years. The time has come to show them the doors. The poll surveys showed that the DMK combine would sweep the Assembly election. Hence, candidates like Thiagarajan's victory was assured. However, the people of Madurai Central constituency should ensure that the DMK candidate stood on top of the scoreboard for polling the highest number of votes among the 234 constituencies, he said.

The AIADMK, he said, had pledged the rights of the people over the decade. The BJP treated the Tamils as denizens and attempted to capture power through backdoor means. "The DMK combine has to restore them and bring back the sheen to the Tamils," Mr Venkatesan said, and to achieve this goal, the people had the responsibility of making the secular front candidates win comfortably.

Tamil Nadu had not witnessed any development. The AIADMK Ministers had been seeking votes by stating that they were like orphans as they had lost their Amma (Jayalalithaa). "Is this the way to seek votes," the Communist MP asked the voters.

There were no achievements or any development in the State. Hence, the AIADMK Ministers, who behaved like comedians, should be defeated. The new government under the leadership of Mr. Stalin would put the State on a different pedestal, he assured.