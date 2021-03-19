State govt. suspends former Special DGP

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday night suspended the former Special Director-General of Police pending inquiry, police sources said.
The senior IPS officer is facing charges of sexual harassment made by a woman IPS officer.
The suspension of the officer, who had been on compulsory wait, comes a couple of days after the Madras High Court wondered why the former Special DGP, accused of having made sexual advances towards a woman Superintendent of Police, had not yet been suspended.
The government had earlier suspended the then Chengalpattu Superintendent of Police soon after transferring him to the Commercial Crimes Investigation Wing.
He was accused by the complainant of intercepting her car while she was going to meet the Home Secretary and the Director-General of Police to file a complaint and of forcing her to talk to the accused officer.
The government was left with no other option after the court observed that a person facing sexual harassment charges must be suspended before an inquiry was opened. Besides an internal inquiry committee, headed by a senior woman IAS officer, the Crime Branch-CID has registered a case against the former Special DGP, the former Chengalpattu Superintendent of Police and others.
“The officer has been suspended on the basis of the inquiries made so far on the complaint and also on the observations made by the Madras High Court,” a senior police officer told The Hindu.
