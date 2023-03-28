Police sub-inspector dies in road accident near Kallakurichi

March 28, 2023 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

N. Mani, 60, a sub-inspector of police attached to the Thiyagadurgam police station, died after the two-wheeler he was riding, skidded off the road in Virugavur near Kallakurichi on Monday night.

Police said Mr. Mani was proceeding to Virugavur when his vehicle skidded on paddy grains that were being dried on the road. He fell off his bike and sustained serious head injuries. He was immediately rushed to the Kallakurichi Government General Hospital and referred to a private hospital in Salem where he succumbed.

A case has been registered.