‘Kolathur will be a model constituency’

I have been there for my voters during the time of floods and pandemic: DMK chief

Kolathur will be made a model constituency if the DMK is voted to power in the Assembly election, said party president M.K. Stalin in Chennai on Saturday.

Campaigning in the constituency from where he is seeking re-election for a third consecutive term, Mr. Stalin said he was confident of his win as he was the constituency’s own son and had implemented a number of development works during his previous tenures as the MLA.

“I have visited the constituency twice or thrice a week as an MLA. I was here when there were floods. I was here when there was COVID-19,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said that although he could not campaign in his constituency until now, he was confident that the people would understand his commitment to campaign in other constituencies as well. “Kolathur has the distinction of being the constituency of the Chief Ministerial candidate. Once DMK comes to power, this will be made a model constituency,” he said.

Later, Mr. Stalin campaigned in Saidapet for the party’s candidate Ma. Subramanian, A.M.V. Prabhakara Raja (Virugambakkam), and alliance partner Congress’ Velachery candidate J.M.H. Aassan Maulaana.

He criticised the AIADMK government for allegedly indulging in corruption that surpassed the levels of the AIADMK regime from 1991 to 1996, which had witnessed high levels of corruption. It was time to end the “corrupt rule” of the AIADMK, which, he charged, was being subservient to the BJP, and restore the rights of Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Stalin said that Saidapet had a special place in the history of the DMK as late Chief Minister and former party president M. Karunanidhi was elected from here when the party first came to power in 1967.