It is 72% in Kancheepuram

Help desks in polling stations guide voters

Brisk polling was witnessed in all the four Assembly constituencies of Kancheepuram district right from the time voting started at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Polling went off smoothly except for a minor scuffle between the booth agents of the AIADMK and the DMK at Kavathandalam village, falling under the Uthiramerur constituency. However, police officials intervened and brought the situation under control.

The district, comprising the Alandur, Sriperumbudur (reserved), Uthiramerur and Kancheepuram constituencies, recorded 72% voting. The district has a total voting population of 13,13,714.

COVID-19 SOPs were followed in all the 1,370 polling stations.

The district administration set up a help desk in all polling stations to direct the voters to correct booths. For the benefit of senior citizens, the administration made available one wheelchair in all polling stations.

From 7 a.m., voters waited in long queues with social distancing going for a toss in some polling booths in the Uthiramerur and Alandur constituencies.

The district recorded a total of 43% voter turnout by noon and gradually picked up again when it touched 63% at 5 p.m. and ended with 71.98% at 7 p.m.

In Pillayarpalayam, which falls under the Kancheepuram constituency, crowds, particularly women voters, started streaming in after 3 p.m. to cast votes.

The Uthiramerur constituency registered the highest turnout of over 80%, followed by Sriperumbudur at 74.03% and Kancheepuram registering 72.96%.

The lowest voter turnout of 60.85% was recorded in Alandur.

The district administration had also opened four all-women polling booths in the constituencies and an exclusive polling booth for the physically challenged persons at Bharaniputhur, near Kundrathur.