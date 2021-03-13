In phase II, riders can sit in the Metro train driver’s cabin

Ever wondered what it would be like to travel in the driver’s cabin of a Metro Rail train while looking at the landscape of the city?

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL), as phase II will have driver-less trains, commuters can be accommodated in the driver’s cabin too.

“So far, passengers have never seen the underground tunnels and the track from the driver’s cabin and how the train gets into the elevated stretch. Since the train will run at a massive height in some areas and over the flyovers also, it will be quite a sight. Many passengers will love to travel sitting in the cabin and hence we are considering this option,” an official said.

Important equipment like control and emergency systems inside the cabin will be covered with a lock. There will also be an attender in case the train stops midway due to glitches, officials said. “Passengers will get to travel on these trains first on the stretch between Poonamallee and Power House as this will get ready first for operations in another four years,” an official said.

The phase II trains will have three coaches initially and then six, a change from the existing phase I project where there are four coaches in each train. The construction work for tunnels, viaducts and stations for the phase II project will start this year.