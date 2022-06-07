Farmers seek removal of petty shops at farmers’ market in Vaniyambadi

These establishments are affecting footfall and business, say farmers

These establishments are affecting footfall and business, say farmers

A large number of farmers staged a protest in front of the Uzhavar Sandhai (farmers’ market) in Vaniyambadi near Tirupattur to remove encroachments, mainly hawkers and petty shops, as they affect their business in the market. At present, the farmers’ market, which has over 50 shops, operates near a open land at the centre of the town since it was established a decade ago. The open land near the market has been used mainly for the weekly market and as a playground. Encroachments, mainly roadside shops including vegetables and fruits outlets, have come up over the years, affecting the flow of consumers to the farmers’ market that operate between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. on all days including Sundays. “Petty shops in front of themarket are affecting our business,” said K. Murugan, a farmer. More than one hundred petty shops, pushcarts and hawkers are located near the farmers’ market. Most of these shops are located near one of the entrances of the market, blocking easy entry of consumers to the market. Farmers in the market have been complaining for long asking authorities to remove the encroachments in front of the market. Officials from the horticulture department and police reached the spot and pacified the farmers. Shopkeepers and hawkers were told to vacate and set up their shops elsewhere.