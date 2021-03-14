Election demand yet to gain momentum in Tiruppur

This year, companies offer printed masks too and hope orders to pick up soon

Election campaigns usually bring a fresh flow of orders to several industries in Tiruppur as political parties buy flags, t-shirts, caps and various paraphernalia for use and distribution.

This demand comes from not only Tamil Nadu but other States too and is not restricted just to parliamentary or Assembly elections, but even for local body polls. The parties and local leaders buy them with party symbols and images of candidates and leaders printed.

However, though a number of States including Tamil Nadu will go to the polls next month, the companies in Tiruppur have not seen a buoyant response so far.

The enquiries are good, even from States such as West Bengal. But, conversion of enquiries to orders is yet to gain momentum, says Mayilsamy of Fibre to Fashion. His company makes customised t-shirts for political parties. The parties in Tamil Nadu have just announced the candidates. “We hope orders to pick up soon,” said Mr. Mayilsamy.

According to Mahalingam of Sri Kamatchi Tex, who has been in the business for nearly 30 years now, political parties and local leaders buy flags in bulk during elections. “Earlier, people had to come to Tiruppur to buy such products. Now, flags are printed across the State. During elections, we focus on flags and keep some stock too for last minute demands. But the response so far this year is slow,” he said. “We will know in a week how the actual demand will be this year.”

This year, the companies offer printed masks too. There were enquiries from Kerala. But, customised masks for elections have not been a fast-moving product so far, says a manufacturer.

One reason for the low response could be strict norms on spending by the Election Commission, say industry sources.