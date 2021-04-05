Tamil Nadu

Campaign ends in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Campaigning for the first Assembly election to be held after the Karunanidhi-Jayalalithaa era in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry ended at 7 p.m. on Sunday, with leaders of political parties making last-minute appeals for public support in their respective hometowns and constituencies. What was unusual this time was that electioneering began several months before the polls were notified in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Polling for 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu, 30 seats in Puducherry and the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha seat will begin at 7 a.m. on April 6. While the AIADMK, under the joint leadership of Edappadi K. Palaniswami and O. Panneerselvam, is seeking a third consecutive term in office, the DMK, under M.K. Stalin, is making a pitch to see him take the Chief Minister’s chair for the first time. The Dravidian majors have formed alliances comprising national and regional parties. Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam, which has teamed up with smaller allies; Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi, which has fielded an equal number of women and men; and T.T.V. Dhinakaran’s AMMK, which has an alliance with the DMDK and others, are seeking to prove their strength.

The campaign between the AIADMK and DMK had turned high-pitched with personal attacks. While the AIADMK-BJP sought to project the DMK as a threat to law and order and women; the latter and its allies, projected the AIADMK as an extension of the BJP asking the electorate to be wary of communally divisive politics gaining roots in Tamil Nadu.

The run-up to the polls also saw the Income Tax Department conducted searches in the premises of Mr Stalin’s daughter, former ministers and others. Besides, DMK deputy general secretary A Raja was banned from campaigning for 48 hours for making certain remarks against the CM.

The Election Commission of India has consolidated its efforts to curb the menace of distribution of money to voters, a notorious feature that prevails across Tamil Nadu during every election.

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units have been kept ready and would be moved to the respective booths latest by Monday evening.

Comments
Related Articles

Meet turns counterproductive

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Cash seizures stand at ₹428.46 crore

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | A higher digital presence this poll season

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | BEL engineers to ensure smooth functioning of EVMs, VVPAT units

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Campaigning in the shadow of the virus

In Tamil Nadu, environment is good politics

Going beyond Tamil Nadu’s ‘freebies’ narrative

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Discounted ride to polling booths for voters above 80 years

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Vanniyar quota keeps the pot boiling in northern Tamil Nadu

TN Assembly polls | Back AMMK to revive Jayalalithaa’s rule, says Dhinakaran

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Even on last day of campaigning, Kamal Haasan battles outsider tag

TN Assembly polls | AIIMS in Madurai was delayed due to land and other issues, says Nadda

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Complaint against Minister for tweet featuring late Anitha

T.N. Assembly polls | I will stop acting if it impedes my politics, Kamal Haasan says

TN Assembly polls | BJP candidate writes to CEO alleging unfair conduct by flying squad

T.N. Assembly polls | AIADMK involved in Goebbels propaganda, says K.S. Alagiri

Stalin challenges AIADMK to release advertisement denying involvement in Pollachi sexual assault case

T.N. Assembly polls | Three postal ballot papers, pamphlets of PMK seized near Kallakurichi

Ensure 180 plus seats for DMK-led front, says P. Chidambaram

BJP, AIADMK are not on same page on Enayam Port project, says DMK chief
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 5, 2021 1:31:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/tamil-nadu-assembly/campaign-ends-in-tamil-nadu-puducherry/article34240407.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY