GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SDF demands CBI probe into attack on former Sikkim Assembly Speaker

Former Sikkim chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling demanded "imposition of the central rule in Sikkim by invoking Article 371(F) (G)", alleging that the law and order in the state has "collapsed completely" in which a free and fair poll is "not possible".

March 06, 2024 12:50 pm | Updated March 07, 2024 01:25 pm IST - Gangtok

PTI
Pawan Chamling

Pawan Chamling | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) on March 6 submitted a memorandum to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, demanding a CBI probe into the assault on former state assembly Speaker K.N. Rai and SDF spokesperson S.K. Timshina.

Mr. Rai and Mr. Timshina were assaulted by unidentified men in Melli town in Namchi district on March 1.

"We are not happy with the pace and progress of the ongoing probe by the Sikkim Police into the attack on Rai," SDF president and former Sikkim chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling told reporters after submitting a memorandum to the governor.

He said the Sikkim Police have arrested six people for allegedly being involved in the attack on Mr. Rai, but had shown "no inclination to find out the mastermind at whose behest the attack on the former speaker was carried out".

Mr. Chamling said Mr. Rai's condition remains critical and he has been taken to Delhi where he is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The SDF supremo demanded "imposition of the central rule in Sikkim by invoking Article 371(F) (G)", alleging that the law and order in the state has "collapsed completely" in which a free and fair poll is "not possible".

The former chief minister said that the governor gave the SDF delegation a patient hearing and assured that necessary action would be taken.

Related Topics

Sikkim / Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.