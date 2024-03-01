GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former speaker of Sikkim assembly assaulted, CM condemns attack

SDF strongly condemned the attack and labelled it as a heinous crime and demanded the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

March 01, 2024 12:45 pm | Updated March 07, 2024 01:26 pm IST - Gangtok

PTI

Former speaker of Sikkim assembly and senior Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) leader K.N. Rai and party spokesperson S.K. Timshina were assaulted by unidentified men in Namchi district on March 1, police said.

Mr. Rai and Mr. Timshina were assaulted at Mazi Gaon, Melli, around 2.30 p.m. Mr. Rai sustained facial injuries in the incident, they added.

Soon after the incident, his party, the SDF, strongly condemned the attack and labelled it as a heinous crime and demanded the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

The party submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission, urging it to impose President's Rule in the state to ensure free and fair Lok Sabha and assembly elections, which are expected to be held simultaneously.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said, "I strongly condemn the unpleasant and anti-social act of assault on former speaker Shri KN Rai in Malli, Namchi district today."

"Rai, a respected politician and senior citizen, should never have been subjected to such mistreatment," the chief minister said and added that strong actions against the perpetrators will be initiated.

"Our state thrives on peace and harmony, and such despicable acts will not be tolerated. I urge everyone to uphold peace, unity, and tranquillity, rejecting violence and strife," Mr. Tamang added.

The chief minister's political secretary Jacob Khaling, while expressing his solidarity with the senior leader, assured that action will be taken against all those who are involved.

"Murderous assault on a senior leader be it in the ruling or opposition party is condemnable. Such politics of violence is not acceptable in any form," he said in a Facebook post.

BJP Sikkim president D.R. Thapa also condemned the attack on Mr. Rai and Mr. Timshina.

"Such incidents have no place in a society aspiring for progress," he said in a press statement.

