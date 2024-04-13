GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Certain about winning 26 of 32 assembly seats: Sikkim CM Tamang

Mr. Tamang said he made nine promises in the manifesto

April 13, 2024 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - Gangtok

PTI
Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang. File

Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on April 13 claimed that his party, the SKM, was certain about winning 26 of the state's 32 assembly seats in the April 19 elections.

Addressing an election rally, Mr. Tamang claimed his party secured 99% of the votes cast through postal ballot.

Sikkim to vote for Lok Sabha, Assembly in simultaneous polls on April 19

"Twenty-six seats are certain. We will have to make serious efforts to convince the voters in the remaining six seats to get a bigger mandate to serve the people of Sikkim for a second term," he said.

Asserting that the people of Sikkim have faith in him because of the work done by his government in the last five years, Mr. Tamang said he made nine promises in the manifesto and was committed to fulfilling those before going to seek votes in 2029.

He said his party gave adequate representation to women in its list of candidates, which reflected its commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and fair decision-making.

Sangha: A Sikkim Assembly constituency not found in maps

"In this election, we've taken a deliberate step by nominating four women, recognising their capabilities, qualifications, and unwavering dedication to serving their communities," he said.

Simultaneous polling will be held for the assembly and the state's lone Lok Sabha seat.

Related Topics

Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024 / Sikkim

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.