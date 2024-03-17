GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sikkim to vote for Lok Sabha, Assembly in simultaneous polls on April 19

The votes will be counted with the rest of the country on June 4.

March 17, 2024 01:35 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - Gangtok

PTI
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and S.S. Sandhu during announcement of the schedule for General Elections 2024, and elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and S.S. Sandhu during announcement of the schedule for General Elections 2024, and elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Sikkim will vote in the Lok Sabha polls and the Assembly elections, being held simultaneously, on April 19, the Election Commission announced on March 17.

The Himalayan state has only one Lok Sabha seat and a 32-member assembly.

The notification for the elections will be issued on March 20, following which the process for filing nominations will begin. The last date for submitting nomination papers is March 27, while those will be scrutinised on March 28. The last date for the withdrawal of nominations is March 30, the EC said.

The votes will be counted with the rest of the country on June 4.

The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) will face off with the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) in the elections. BJP, which emerged as a major player in the state after the 2019 polls, is also in the fray along with the Citizen's Action Party and the Congress.

In 2019, SKM had won 17 assembly seats, uprooting the SDF government of 25 years. The SDF had bagged 15 seats but after the elections, 12 of its MLAs defected to the BJP.

The BJP and the SKM fought the 2019 polls in an alliance, but they are yet to announce any such arrangement for the April 19 polls.

There are a total of 4.62 lakh voters in the state. Of them, 2.31 lakh are men and 2.30 are women.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang thanked the people of the state, stating that it has been an incredible five-year term for him.

"I'm deeply grateful to the people of Sikkim for their trust and support, which have propelled us to our current position," he said.

He also expressed gratitude to his cabinet colleagues, the state's MLAs, government officers, and various social organisations. "Your unparalleled contributions have been the backbone of our government over the past five years, and we are truly thankful for your unwavering commitment."

Mr. Tamang said the collective contributions have left a lasting impact, significantly improving the quality of life of the people of Sikkim.

"These efforts have touched every aspect of our society, achieving remarkable milestones across various fields. Additionally, we will continue to collaborate with everyone under the banner of Team Sikkim," he added.

SKM had also won the lone Lok Sabha seat in the last election. The parties are yet to name any candidate for the Lok Sabha seat or the assembly constituencies.

