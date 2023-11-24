Ashok Gehlot's expansion of health cover under Chiranjeevi scheme 'impractical', says BJP leader

November 24, 2023 04:35 am | Updated 04:35 am IST - Udaipur

BJP leader Deepti Rawat Bhardwaj on Thursday slammed the Ashok Gehlot government over its performance and questioned the practicality of Congress’ promise of increasing the medical coverage under the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme to ₹50 lakh.

Ms. Bhardwaj, asked the State government to reveal the number of people who took health cover above ₹5 lakh and claimed that the number was very less.

“The Modi government’s Ayushman Bharat scheme provides a cover of ₹5 lakh and there are 1 crore people who have availed its benefit. The Congress government in Rajasthan says it provides health cover up to ₹25 lakh, but the number of people whose treatment cost was even above ₹5 lakh is very few,” she said.

She accused Congress of making tall promises but later reneging on them.

“I have visited far-flung areas in Udaipur and found that people have more confidence in Modi’s leadership. It is because of the Prime Minister, poor people could get a bank account,” she said.

She alleged that Congress ruled for decades but poor people were still kept out of the banking system.

Ms. Bhardwaj exuded confidence that the BJP will exceed its past performance in the Mewar region and will form a government in Rajasthan.