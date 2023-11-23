Rajasthan government’s Chiranjeevi scheme ‘model’ for country; insurance coverage hike will benefit poor: Jairam Ramesh

November 23, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST - New Delhi

The Congress on November 23 said its Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme in Rajasthan is a “model” for the entire country and its promise of increasing the medical coverage under it to ₹50 lakh will provide maximum relief to the poor and the middle class.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh noted that former party chief Rahul Gandhi reached Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jaipur and met some patients who were getting free treatment under ‘Chiranjeevi Yojana’.

“Chiranjeevi Yojana is proving to be a boon for the people of Rajasthan. When one falls ill, it is very difficult to get treatment. Even the middle class people get into debt due to illness. But the people of Rajasthan need not worry. The armour of the revolutionary Chiranjeevi Yojana is with them," Mr. Ramesh said.

"Chiranjeevi Yojana is a model for the entire country, under which everything, from kidney and liver transplant to cancer and heart disease treatment, was being provided free of cost. Operation, dialysis, implants are all free,” he said.

"Now the amount of treatment has also been increased from ₹25 lakh to ₹50 lakh. This will especially provide maximum relief to the poor and middle class," Mr. Ramesh said.

Mr. Gandhi on Wednesday described the Rajasthan government's 'Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme' as the best free treatment scheme in the country.

The scheme offers free treatment up to ₹25 lakh. The ruling Congress has promised to increase this cover to ₹50 lakh if it comes to power again. Rajasthan is slated for Assembly polls on November 25.