A Gurjar son struggles to make space, royal family removes him like a fly in milk, says PM Modi

November 23, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST - Jaipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 23 said a Gurjar's son who gave his life to the Congress was removed like a fly from milk after the party came to power in Rajasthan, a reference to Sachin Pilot and his father Rajesh Pilot.

Sachin Pilot, who lost his post as State Congress president and deputy Chief Minister for rebelling against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, had hit back at Mr. Modi on November 22 after the Prime Minister made similar remarks.

Addressing a rally in Rajsamand, Mr. Modi said, "A Gurjar son struggles to make his space in politics, gives his life to the party and after coming to power, the royal family removes him like a fly in milk".

"They did the same with late Rajesh Pilot and are doing the same with his son," he said, adding the Congress has been "insulting" Gurjars now and in the past.

Prime Minister Modi had on November 22 accused the Congress of punishing Sachin Pilot after meting out the same treatment to his father Rajesh Pilot, saying anyone who speaks the truth in the party is shunted out of politics.

Mr. Pilot is a Gurjar community leader and the community had voted the Congress into power from Eastern Rajasthan. Hitting out further at the Congress, the Prime Minister said that Rajasthan has never seen a more "anti-women" government than the current Congress regime.