Election Commission serves notice to C.P. Joshi over casteist remarks

The Election Commission has served a notice to Congress leader C P Joshi for allegedly violating code of conduct by making his casteist remarks at a rally in Nathdwara.

The notice was served by the returning officer of Rajsamand district following a complaint by the BJP.

Addressing a poll meeting in Rajasthan on Thursday, Mr. Joshi had reportedly said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP MP Uma Bharti and Hindu activist Sadhvi Ritambhara were from "lower castes" and knew nothing of Hinduism. He said it was the Brahmins who were learned and knew Hinduism.

His comments drew public rebuke from Congress President Rahul Gandhi and following which he apologised on Twitter. “The notice was served to Joshi by returning officer on Friday and he had been asked to submit his reply by 11 am on Sunday,” Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Anand Kumar said.

He said further course of action in the matter would be decided after the candidate's response.