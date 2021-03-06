Puducherry Assembly elections | DEO reviews security arrangements at counting centres

The counting centres for all the 23 constituencies in the Puducherry region will be at three colleges in Lawspet

District Collector cum District Election Officer (DEO) Purva Garg on Saturday reviewed the arrangements at the counting centres at Lawspet -Women’s Polytechnic College, Mothilal Nehru Government Polytechnic and Tagore Government Arts and Science College.

The counting centres for all the 23 constituencies in the Puducherry region will be the three colleges at Lawspet.

While the counting centres for Oupalam, Orleampeth, Mudaliarpet, Nellithope, Ariankuppam, Manavely, Embalam, Nettapakkam and Bahour will be the Women’s Polytechnic, the counting centres for Mannadipet, Thirubhuvanai, Ossudu, Mangalam, Villianur, Ozhukarai, Kadirgamam, Indira Nagar and Thattanchavady will be Mothilal Nehru Government Polytechnic.

The counting centres for the remaining five Assembly segments of Kamaraj Nagar, Muthialpet, Raj Bhavan, Lawspet and Kalapet will be the Tagore Arts College, a release from the Office of the Nodal Officer (counting), General Elections to Puducherry Legislative Assembly, said.

Ms. Garg also interacted with the Returning Officers and officials from various departments including Public Works, Police, Electricity and LAD for the arrangements to be put in place at the three counting centres. A three-tier security arrangement will be made at the counting centres, the release said.

The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer Shurbir Singh in another release said the Election Commission of India had appointed retired IAS officer Manjeet Singh, retired IPS officer Dharmendra Kumar and retired IRS officers Madhu Mahajan and B. R. Balakrishnan as special observers.